New long-haul route from Berlin to Washington, D.C. with United Airlines

United Airlines has announced a new long-haul route connecting Berlin Brandenburg Airport (BER) in Germany to Washington, D.C. in the United States. The daily flights will begin on May 26, 2023, and will be operated seasonally until the end of the summer flight schedule. The route will be served by a Boeing 767-400 aircraft with a capacity of 240 passengers. United Airlines already operates daily flights from BER to New York/Newark.

The new connection is expected to strengthen cooperation and tourism between Germany and the USA, as well as enhance the attractiveness of the Berlin-Brandenburg region as a business location. The flight will take approximately 9 hours, bringing the capital regions of Germany and the USA closer together.

Officials, including the CEO of Flughafen Berlin Brandenburg GmbH, the U.S. Ambassador to Germany, the Acting Mayor of Berlin, and the Minister-President of the State of Brandenburg, have expressed their enthusiasm for the new route and its potential to facilitate cultural exchange, strengthen economic ties, and boost the region’s development.

United Airlines, as the only airline connecting Berlin with Washington, D.C., is pleased to launch this capital-to-capital service. Passengers will also have convenient connections to over 60 cities in the US via the Washington, D.C. and New York/Newark hubs. United Airlines aims to provide the most flights from Germany to the United States in its history, with up to 18 daily flights and almost 5,000 seats per day from Germany to its U.S. hubs during the summer season.

The flight schedule for the BER-IAD route is as follows:

Departure from BER (UA 235) at 11:10, arrival at IAD (Washington, D.C.) at 14:30 (local time).

Departure from IAD (UA 234) at 17:45 (local time), arrival at BER at 08:20 the following day.

Passengers flying with United Airlines from BER will have access to more than 280 destinations in the Americas via the Washington, D.C. and New York/Newark hubs. United Airlines offers three service classes: United Economy, United Economy Plus, and United Polaris Business Class.

Washington, D.C. is part of the capital region in the USA, which includes Maryland to the north and Virginia to the south. The region offers diverse attractions such as beautiful beaches, national parks, mountains, and culturally significant cities like Baltimore and Richmond, in addition to Washington, D.C.