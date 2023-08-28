Ground vehicle slams into parked United Airlines Boeing 737-900 while parked at Chicago, U.S.

Bart Noëth
On 26 August, a United Airlines Boeing 737-900 (registered N75425) operated flight UA1664 between Punta Cana, Dominican Republic and Chicago, United States. While parked at the gate, a ground vehicle crashed into the 737. Pictures of the aircraft show substantial fuselage damage above the landing gear. The vehicle driver did not receive any injuries.

