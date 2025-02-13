GoJet (operating for United Airlines) Mitsubishi CRJ-550 skids off taxiway at St. Louis Airport, U.S.

A GoJet Airlines Bombardier CRJ-550 (registered N549GJ) operating for United Airlines subsidiary United Express skidded off the taxiway after landing at St. Louis Lambert Airport, United States on February 12, 2025.

The aircraft, operating Flight UA4427, had departed from Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD) and arrived at STL around 10:50 a.m. local time. After landing on Runway 11-29, the plane veered off the taxiway into a grassy area.

The aircraft carried 27 people, including crew members. All passengers were safely deplaned and transported via airport buses to Concourse A.

A GoJet Airlines spokesperson confirmed: “GoJet Airlines Flight 4427 slid off the taxiway before coming to a stop. There were no reported injuries, and emergency crews met the aircraft. All passengers were safely transported to the terminal.”

At the time of the incident, a winter storm was affecting the St. Louis region, bringing snow and freezing rain, which may have contributed to the event. Airport officials have not released further details.

? #BREAKING: Pilot-ATC communication reveals the moment a GoJet Airlines Bombardier CRJ-550 (N549GJ), operating for United Express , reported skidding off the taxiway after landing at St. Louis International Airport (STL). All 27 onboard were evacuated safely with no injuries. pic.twitter.com/n4Hxw1muCi — Antony Ochieng,KE?? (@Turbinetraveler) February 13, 2025