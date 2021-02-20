Giant metal engine piece from United Airlines Boeing 777 lands in Colorado person’s yard after explosion

A giant metal engine piece just landed in a Broomfield, Colorado, person’s yard after the plane flying over experienced an explosion. The photo above appears to show an engine nacelle inlet lip. Its general dimensions match the PW4000 engine that powers the United Airlines Boeing 777-200.

The plane was later identified as Boeing 777-200 registered N772UA, operating United Airlines flight UA328 that took off from Denver, Colorado, runway 25 with destination Honolulu, Hawaii, on Saturday 20 February at 13:04 (UTC-7).

Additional debris from the Boeing 777’s engine scattered across a turf field at Commons Park.

After the incident, the aircraft returned to Denver and landed safely on runway 26. It was met by emergency crews as a precaution. The 231 passengers and 10 crew were unharmed.

The NTSB has opened an investigation into the incident.

The ABSOLUTE last thing you want to see on a flight pic.twitter.com/SwyMUEHqRQ — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 20, 2021

BREAKING This is the moment United flight 328 landed in DIA Passengers cheer. You can see damage to right engine. Video: Troy Lewis #9news pic.twitter.com/wyYqlEEJgZ — Chris Vanderveen (@chrisvanderveen) February 20, 2021

BREAKING: Giant metal engine piece just landed in this Broomfield person's yard after plane flying over experienced explosion @9NEWS pic.twitter.com/ZpZkXClFlr — Kieran Cain (@KieranCain) February 20, 2021

Further engine casing debris fell onto a soccer field at Broomfield Commons. @9NEWS @kevinobrienofco pic.twitter.com/XE4uD862zU — JACDEC (@JacdecNew) February 20, 2021

Pedestrians filmed the falling engine parts impacting the nearby soccer field. @BAREESTHETICSCO pic.twitter.com/YYPdrpqP5Z — JACDEC (@JacdecNew) February 20, 2021