During taxiing at Chicago O’Hare, a passenger opens emergency exit and jumps out

In the morning of 5 May, domestic flight UA2478 from San Diego to Chicago O’Hare uneventfully landed at Chicago. During taxi towards the gate a passenger opened an overwing exit, walked out on the wing and jumped out of the aircraft.

The male passenger then strolled on the tarmac, but ground crew was able to stop him.

“A male subject was onboard a plane that was approaching the gate when he pulled the emergency exit and walked out onto the wing of the plane,” according to a statement from the Chicago Police Department.

The aircraft, a Boeing 737, waited for about 20 minutes then continued towards the gate where the other passengers safely left the aircraft.

Chicago Police Department detained the passenger, and charges are pending.