Navigate

During taxiing at Chicago O’Hare, a passenger opens emergency exit and jumps out

© Quinti9 on wikimedia

Tweet Share G+ Share Pin It

In the morning of 5 May, domestic flight UA2478 from San Diego to Chicago O’Hare uneventfully landed at Chicago. During taxi towards the gate a passenger opened an overwing exit, walked out on the wing and jumped out of the aircraft. 

The male passenger then strolled on the tarmac, but ground crew was able to stop him.

A male subject was onboard a plane that was approaching the gate when he pulled the emergency exit and walked out onto the wing of the plane,” according to a statement from the Chicago Police Department.

The aircraft, a Boeing 737, waited for about 20 minutes then continued towards the gate where the other passengers safely left the aircraft.

Chicago Police Department detained the passenger, and charges are pending.

Bart Noëth: Bart has been working in the Belgian aviation industry since 1996. In 2021, he became a voluntary firefighter/EMT. He is spending his free time with his rugrats, girlfriend, family and friends. He loves to travel, wines and dines and supports his favourite football squad KV Mechelen. He is an Ironman 70.3 finisher and dreams of completing a full distance.
Related Post
  1. United Airlines kicks off largest ever transatlantic expansion

    United Airlines has kicked off the launch of its largest transatlantic expansion in its history,…

  2. A feral cat escapes on a United Airlines flight and causes havoc

    A feral cat didn't like his or her United Airlines flight a few days ago…