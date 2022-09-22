Navigate

United Airlines Boeing 777 between Newark and Sao Paulo suffers technical issue shortly after taking off

Tweet Share G+ Share Pin It

On 21 September, a United Airlines Boeing 777-200 (registered N787UA) operated flight UA149 between New York Newark, United States, and Sao Paulo, Brazil. Shortly after take-off at Newark, however, the right engine emitted sparks.

The pilots entered a holding pattern above the Atlantic Ocean, and return to Newark where it safely landed 1 hour and 30 minutes after initial departure.

Early reports suggest that the aircraft faced a hydraulic pressure pump failure.

A plane spotter was able to film the incident and was – apparently – very excited about it:

Bart Noëth: Bart has been working in the Belgian aviation industry since 1996. In 2021, he became a voluntary firefighter/EMT. He is spending his free time with his rugrats, girlfriend, family and friends. He loves to travel, wines and dines and supports his favourite football squad KV Mechelen. He is an Ironman 70.3 finisher and dreams of completing a full distance.
Related Post
  1. Emirates Airline and United Airlines launch joint commercial agreement

    Emirates Airline and United Airlines announced a historic commercial agreement that will enhance each airline’s…

  2. United Airlines Boeing 777 aborts take-off at Amsterdam after smoke enters cabin

    On 2 September, a United Airlines Boeing 777-200 (registered N787UA) operated flight UA71 between Amsterdam…