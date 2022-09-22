United Airlines Boeing 777 between Newark and Sao Paulo suffers technical issue shortly after taking off

On 21 September, a United Airlines Boeing 777-200 (registered N787UA) operated flight UA149 between New York Newark, United States and Sao Paulo, Brazil. Shortly after take-off at Newark, however, the right engine emitted sparks.

The pilots entered a holding pattern above the Atlantic Ocean, and return to Newark where it safely landed 1 hours and 30 minutes after initial departure.

Early reports suggest that the aircraft faced a hydraulic pressure pump failure.

A plane spotter was able to film to incident and was – apparently – very excited about it: