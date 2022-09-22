United Airlines Boeing 777 between Newark and Sao Paulo suffers technical issue shortly after taking off

On 21 September, a United Airlines Boeing 777-200 (registered N787UA) operated flight UA149 between New York Newark, United States and Sao Paulo, Brazil. Shortly after take-off at Newark, however, the right engine emitted sparks.
The pilots entered a holding pattern above the Atlantic Ocean, and return to Newark where it safely landed 1 hours and 30 minutes after initial departure.
Early reports suggest that the aircraft faced a hydraulic pressure pump failure.
A plane spotter was able to film to incident and was – apparently – very excited about it:
#UA149, a #United 777 experiences troubles upon its departure from #Newark Airport.
Video credit: IG | variablecraft
Read more: https://t.co/08mXl4AnEj pic.twitter.com/SEoicHPIqY
— AeroXplorer (@aeroxplorer) September 22, 2022