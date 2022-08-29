United Airlines Boeing 767 loses underside panel during flight

Bart Noëth
On 26 August, a United Airlines Boeing 767-400 (registered N76064) operated flight UA23 between New York Newark, United States and Dublin, Ireland. Climbing through 16,000 feet, after departure from Newark, the pilots heard a loud bang but continued to Dublin for a safe landing.

A post-flight inspection revealed that the aircraft lost a panel of the underside of the aircraft.

United Airlines was forced to cancel the return flight to Newark. The aircraft is still grounded at Dublin Airport at moment of writing.

The following pictures appeared on social media:

