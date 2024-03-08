United Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 rolls into soft ground after landing at Houston Airport

A United Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 (registered N27290) rolled into soft ground, just after landing at Houston George Bush Airport. The incident happened in the morning of March 8th. The pilots performed a landing after operating domestic flight UA2477 from Memphis and exited the last taxiway.

A picture that appeared on social media, indicates that the left main landing gear of the Boeing 737 MAX 8 got stuck into soft ground, leaving the nose gear up into the air.

As a result, a United Airlines Boeing 737-900 (registered N31412) originating from New Orleans had to perform a go-around.

The damage to the aircraft is still to be confirmed. At the time local weather consisted of heavy rain and reduced visibility.

Emergency services rushed to the aircraft to assist passengers and crew members. The Houston Airport authorities confirmed nobody was injured during the mishap. Passengers were bussed to the airport terminal building.

?@flightradar24? UAL2477 (?) off the runway at IAH pic.twitter.com/d2w5g1D8Kb — Ren Ganner (@RenGanner) March 8, 2024

JUST IN: A @united jet is off the runway at George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) in Houston. @AirportsHouston tells @KPRC2 there are no injuries. pic.twitter.com/TfCVDIvpjm — Gage Goulding – KPRC 2 (@GageGoulding) March 8, 2024

The U.S. FAA issued the following statement: “After landing at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston, United Airlines Flight 2477 rolled onto the grass when exiting onto the taxiway around 8 a.m. local time on Friday, March 8. The passengers deplaned on the taxiway and were bused to the terminal. The Boeing 737 departed from Memphis International Airport. Please contact the airline for additional information. The FAA will investigate.”