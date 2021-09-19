United Airlines Boeing 737-900 tail tips during deboarding

By
Bart Noëth
-
0
333

On 17 September, a United Airlines Boeing 737-900 (registered N78448) operated a domestic flight between Los Angeles and Lewiston, United States. During deboarding and unloading of the aircraft, the aircraft tipped onto its tail. 

As the incident occurred during deboarding, the most likely cause of this tail tipping is an improper balance with many passengers still seated/standing in the rear of the aircraft.

Following image appeared on social media:

The airline was forced to cancel the return flight, the aircraft is expected to take-off to Houston later on this afternoon.

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.