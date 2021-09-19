United Airlines Boeing 737-900 tail tips during deboarding

On 17 September, a United Airlines Boeing 737-900 (registered N78448) operated a domestic flight between Los Angeles and Lewiston, United States. During deboarding and unloading of the aircraft, the aircraft tipped onto its tail.

As the incident occurred during deboarding, the most likely cause of this tail tipping is an improper balance with many passengers still seated/standing in the rear of the aircraft.

Following image appeared on social media:

USC just arrived in Pullman WA for their game with Wazzu. Here’s their plane… Half the team was still on it too😳 no explanation yet… pic.twitter.com/3lwvChstEA — Dave Stockton Jr (@DSJR1) September 18, 2021

The airline was forced to cancel the return flight, the aircraft is expected to take-off to Houston later on this afternoon.