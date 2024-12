Authorities are investigating after a body was discovered in the wheel well of a United Airlines Boeing 787-10 registered N12010 at Maui’s Kahului Airport on Christmas Eve. The body was found after Flight UA202 arrived from Chicago.

United Airlines stated the wheel well is only accessible from outside the aircraft, and it remains unclear how or when the person entered. Maui police and United are collaborating on the investigation.

Airport operations were unaffected.