BOC Aviation signs leasing agreement with United Airlines for four Boeing aircraft

BOC Aviation Limited has entered into a lease transaction involving three Boeing 737-9 and one 787-9 aircraft with United Airlines. The three B737-9 are all powered by CFM LEAP-1B engines and the B787-9 by General Electric GEnx engines. All four aircraft are currently in operation by the airline.

“We are delighted to be supporting our long-time customer, United, once again, as it continues its fleet renewal programme,” said Steven Townend, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, BOC Aviation in a press release. “The financing of these four latest generation Boeing aircraft provides us with an incremental investment opportunity as we continue to grow our business.”