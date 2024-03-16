Another Boeing incident: United Airlines flight lands safely despite missing panel mid-flight

United Airlines flight UA433 departing from San Francisco International Airport (SFO) landed in Medford, Oregon, with a missing external panel, as confirmed by officials.

The Boeing 737-800 aircraft registered N26226, carrying 139 passengers and six crew members, landed safely, with the missing panel discovered during a post-flight inspection.

A United Airlines plane was grounded Friday in Medford after it was found to be missing a panel after it touched down on a flight from San Francisco. There were no reported injuries. https://t.co/c0iDhBqTDk pic.twitter.com/ypZbl0HgFI — Rogue Valley Times (@RogueValTimes) March 15, 2024

Both the airport and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) initiated investigations into the incident.

This occurrence follows recent incidents involving United Airlines flights departing from SFO, prompting aviation experts to emphasise the safety of air travel despite these rare incidents.