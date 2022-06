On Saturday 25 June, a United Airlines aircraft (registration and type currently unknown) was being push-backed but clipped its right wing with a parked Boeing 737-900 (registered N39423) from the same airline. The incident happened at Newark airport, United States.

Nobody got injured during the mishap and passengers got rescheduled on other flights.

United Airlines N39423 Boeing 737 Newark Airport New Jersey pic.twitter.com/e3eFcwYIY9 — FSX Aviation (@FSXAviation3) June 26, 2022