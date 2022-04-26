A feral cat escapes on a United Airlines flight and causes havoc

A feral cat didn’t like his or her United Airlines flight a few days ago as it got out of its pet container and tried to escape from the aircraft. According to one of the passengers, the cat purportedly scratched and bit other passengers as it attempted to escape.

The same passenger was able to film the dramatic scene (see below) and rushed to Twitter: “Hey United (Airlines) – there was a feral cat loose on my plane that was scratching and biting people. A bit traumatizing if you ask me!”

United Airlines replied to the Tweet: “Hello. Thank you for reaching out and taking the time to bring this to our attention. When you have a moment, please DM your confirmation number along with additional details of your experience so our team can investigate this matter further. ^CC”

In 2004, a cat was able to escape his or her pet container on a AVRO Regional Jet (registered OO-DJZ), operated by a Belgian airline between Brussels to Vienna. The cat was able to enter the cockpit as, exactly at that moment, the cabin crew was serving meals to the pilots.

The cat allegedly scratched the copilot and hid behind the pedals and very close to electronic wiring causing a technical issue. The pilots subsequently declared an emergency and headed back to Brussels. It took technicians a lot of patience and cat food to lure the cat out of the cockpit. (source: Aviation24.be forum topic: BRU 09/08/2004)

