Ukraine International resumes flights to five more cities; Brussels, Düsseldorf, London Gatwick, Prague and Baku

Effective October 1, 2020, Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) is adding more international routes and better connections throughout its route network. One of the immediate benefits is the convenient connections from key international cities to Ukraine and to Europe and the Middle East. These new schedule additions have been made with the full realization of the current Pandemic impacting travel throughout the world and Ukraine’s recent restrictions on welcoming foreign travellers.

Travellers will see more flight choices in October, with the limited schedule being operated remaining virtually unchanged until October,24. The new schedule reflects the government of Ukraine lifting restrictions for foreign visitor arrivals at the end of September. UIA passengers will now have the opportunity to have easy seamless one-stop connections from throughout Europe and The Middle East to important destinations throughout the UIA route network.

Updates on the impact of Ukraine government policies can be found by clicking on this link.

New International Flights:

Kyiv – Brussels (BRU) – Kyiv

Kyiv – Dusseldorf (DUS) – Kyiv

Kyiv – London (LGW) – Kyiv

Kyiv – Prague (PRG) – Kyiv

Kyiv – Baku (GYD) – Kyiv

More International Flight Connections via Kyiv (KBP)

From Amsterdam (AMS), London (LGW), Paris (CDG), Brussels (BRU), Milan (MXP), Dusseldorf (DUS) Munich (MUC), Prague (PRG) to:

Dubai (DXB)

Cairo (CAI)

Baku (GYD)

Yerevan (EVN)

Istanbul (IST)

Tel Aviv (TLV)

From Dubai (DXB), Cairo (CAI), Baku (GYD), Yerevan (EVN) to:

Amsterdam (AMS)

London (LGW)

Paris (CDG)

Brussels (BRU)

Milan (MXP)

Dusseldorf (DUS)

Munich (MUC)

Prague (PRG)

Tel Aviv (TLV)

Istanbul (IST)

From Tel Aviv and Istanbul to:

Amsterdam (AMS)

London (LGW)

Paris (CDG)

Brussels (BRU)

Milan (MXP)

Dusseldorf (DUS)

Munich (MUC)

Prague (PRG)

Dubai (DXB)

Yerevan (EVN)

Baku (GYD)

International Connections to Ukraine via Kyiv (KBP)

From Amsterdam (AMS), London (LGW), Paris (CDG), Brussels (BRU), Milan (MXP), Düsseldorf (DUS) Munich (MUC), Prague (PRG), Tel Aviv (TLV) and Istanbul (IST) to:

Kharkiv (HRK)

Lviv (LWO)

Kherson (KHE)

Odesa (ODS)

Dnipro (DNK)

From Dubai (DXB), Cairo (CAI), Baku (GYD) and Yerevan (EVN) to:

Kharkiv (HRK)

Lviv (LWO)

Odesa (ODS)

Dnipro (DNK)

UIA also has non-stop flights from Tel Aviv (TLV) to Odesa (ODS), Lviv (LWO), Kharkiv (HRK) and Dnipro (DNK). Plus, UIA has non-stop flights from Istanbul to Kyiv (KBP) and Odesa (ODS).

For more information and to check schedules and buy tickets visit www.FlyUIA.com.

One more important news. Passengers, who will buy UIA tickets from September, 16, will be able to repeatedly change the date of departure for free during the validity of the ticket.

The UIA website has recently been enhanced, and passengers now have access to new features through the “Manage My Booking” link, which allows passengers to change their flight dates, and more, online. More information can be found on the website or by clicking through to this link.

During these unprecedented times due to the worldwide pandemic, Ukraine International Airlines places the safety and health of our passengers and crew as our top priority. UIA adheres to the highest safety standards and procedures as provided by the World Health Organization, the International Air Transport Association, the European Aviation Safety Agency, the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control, as well as the Ministry of Health of Ukraine and the State Aviation Service. Information on UIA onboard safety measures on our flights can be found by clicking here.

September 16, 2020