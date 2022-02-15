Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) continues to operate flights without changes

Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) will continue to operate flights according to the existing schedule, operating 16 medium-haul aircraft without any changes in the schedule.

In particular, today’s evening flights and tomorrow’s morning flights are operated without changes. The preservation of operational work was made possible by a constructive dialogue between UIA’s business partners, as well as cooperation with the Government of Ukraine. Currently, tickets for flights of UIA and partners are on sale on the official website of the airline.

The airline will continue to regularly report any possible changes in its operations. Please follow the airline’s updates on its official information resources as well as the flight schedule.

February 14, 2022