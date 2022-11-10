Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) continues suspending flights until January 11, 2023 inclusive

Taking into account the current military-political situation, Ukraine International Airlines extends the suspension of regular and charter flights from/to Ukraine until 23:59 January 11, 2023 Kyiv time.

UIA emphasises that it stays in touch and will continue to stay in touch with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, and the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine. Given the difficult situation under martial law, the air carrier draws attention to the possibility of forced delays and feedback complications on the service channels of communication with passengers and counts on understanding.

IMPORTANT TO KNOW: all passengers of the airline and citizens of Ukraine who are abroad and must return to Ukraine must register on the state website of the State Registration of Ukrainian Citizens https://friend.mfa.gov.ua/

Registered citizens will be provided with information about flights to the specified points and points of arrival in Ukraine.

All up-to-date information on the future status of flights will, if possible, be provided on the UIA official website. Currently, passengers of cancelled flights can take advantage of the following opportunities (taking into account the technical nuances in the conditions of martial law in Ukraine):

Tickets reissue of flights that were cancelled from February 24 to new dates after the stabilisation of the situation;

Cancellation of the booking so that the ticket remains active for re-issuance to new dates, which can be specified later, during the validity of the ticket (one year from the date of purchase);

Promo code for the full amount of the ticket;

Refund of the ticket price. Please note that it is not possible to specify the exact terms of the refund;

All promo codes issued before March 31, 2022, will be automatically extended until March 31, 2024;

Passengers who would like to receive a refund of the cost of the promo code will be given this opportunity. However, it is not possible to specify the exact refund dates.

For consultation or ticket reissuing, we recommend contacting the agencies where the tickets were purchased or the Customer Support Center by filling out the necessary feedback form on the official website of the airline.

Passengers of cancelled flights will be informed of further actions by e-mail or by phone indicated in the booking. Passengers are requested to check that Ukraine International Airlines has up-to-date contact information – e-mail, and individual mobile phone number.

For charter flight passengers, please contact your travel operators for information on the status and schedule of charter flights.

The UIA team takes all possible measures to ensure the safety of its passengers.