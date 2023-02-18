Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) continues suspending flights until April 10, 2023, inclusive

Considering the extension of the martial law in Ukraine and in connection with the closure of the airspace of Ukraine until April 10, 2023, Ukraine International Airlines extends the suspension of regular and charter flights from/to Ukraine until 23:59 April 10, 2023, Kyiv time (UTC+3).

All up-to-date information on the future status of flights will be provided on the UIA official website. Passengers of cancelled flights will be informed of further actions by e-mail or phone indicated in the booking.

Passengers of actually cancelled flights are asked to contact the airline regarding further actions with their tickets after the situation stabilizes or martial law is lifted in Ukraine.

Please note that the validity period of promo codes and EMD issued before March 31, 2022, is automatically extended until March 31, 2024. The validity of promo codes and EMDs issued after April 1, 2022, is two years from the date of issuance.

Passengers who would like to receive a refund of the ticket price or the promo code cost will be given this opportunity; however, it is impossible to specify the exact refund dates.

For charter flight passengers, please get in touch with your travel operators for information on the status and schedule of charter flights.

17.02.2023