Ukraine International Airlines suspends flights until 23 March

Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) extends the suspension of flights due to the extension of the closure of Ukrainian airspace for civilian airspace users. This decision is according to the official NOTAM of the State Aviation Service. Accordingly, UIA will not operate regular and charter flights to/from Ukraine until 23:59 on March 23, 2022 Kyiv time.

UIA emphasises that it maintains and will maintain relations with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine. Given the difficult situation in martial law, the airline draws attention to the possibility of forced delays and difficulties in feedback on service channels of communication with passengers and counts on understanding.

IMPORTANT TO KNOW – all airline passengers and citizens of Ukraine who found themselves abroad and must return to Ukraine must register on the state website of the State Registration of Ukrainian Citizens https://friend.mfa.gov.ua/#/. Registered citizens will be provided with information about flights to these points and to points of arrival in Ukraine.

All current information on the further status of flights will be posted on the official UIA website (www.flyuia.com). Currently, passengers of cancelled flights can take advantage of the free change of flight date for an unused ticket. Reimbursement according to the rules of the airline will be possible from March 26, 2022, given the technical nuances of martial law in Ukraine. The airline hopes to understand passengers in these circumstances.

Passengers of cancelled flights will be informed of further actions by e-mail or telephone, which are specified in the reservation. Passengers should check the availability of relevant contact information at Ukraine International Airlines – e-mail, individual mobile phone number.

The UIA team takes all possible measures to ensure the safety of our passengers.