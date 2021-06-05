Ukraine International Airlines suspends flights between Ukraine and Poland

Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) announces a review of its plans to resume flights to Poland from June 18, 2021. The reason for this decision was the situation that arose due to the need to fly over the territory of Belarus and the subsequent redistribution of passenger traffic observed by the UIA in this direction.

UIA will carefully analyse the market for both point-to-point passengers travelling from/to Poland and transfer passengers travelling with a change in Poland or Ukraine. If the demand for the UIA network is restored, the flights will be resumed.

For tickets with actually cancelled flights, the following actions are possible:

Change of travel date for UIA flights without payment of a penalty according to the fare in the original class during the ticket period, subject to removal of airport restrictions.

Exchange a ticket for a promo code with an additional 25% bonus on the UIA website.

Refund.

04.06.2021