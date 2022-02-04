Ukraine International Airlines prepares to launch flights to Norway

Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) intends to launch new scheduled flights to the capital and largest city in Norway – Oslo. Thus, UIA will be the first and currently the only airline in Ukraine to start flights on this route. Flights between Kyiv and Oslo will be operated on a medium-haul Embraer-190 aircraft in a two-classes of service: economy and business.

Air services on this northern route are scheduled for June 1, 2022. Flights will be operated three times a week – on Wednesdays, on Fridays and on Sundays. Departure from Boryspil Airport (KBP) is scheduled for 08:25 with arrival in Oslo (OSL) at 10:15. Return flight at 16:00, arrival in Boryspil at 17:50.

Thanks to the convenient schedule, passengers from Norway will be able to use the docking at Boryspil International Airport, and then continue their journey on international flights to Istanbul (IST), Tel Aviv (TLV), Tbilisi (TBS), Cairo (CAI), Chisinau (KIV) ), Baku (GYD), Yerevan (EVN), Tenerife (TFS), Rome (FCO), Athens (ATH), Larnaca (LCA), Split (SPU), and Budapest (BUD).

In addition, the convenient connection allows you to continue your journey through Ukraine – to its most famous regional cities: Odesa (ODS), Kharkiv (HRK), Dnipro (DNK), Kherson (HRK), or immediately visit the capital – Kiev.

The airline reminds about the possibility of changing the date of travel on UIA flights free of charge, provided that the original fare is available. In addition, passengers have the opportunity to upgrade their business class at the airport check-in desk. Also, passengers of UIA flights have the opportunity to use the online service “Manage my booking” and choose convenient seats in the cabin of economy class, buy extra luggage at a discount or order food.

Ukraine International Airlines applies safety standards and procedures in accordance with the recommendations of the World Health Organization, the International Air Transport Association, the European Aviation Safety Agency, the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control, and the Ministry of Health of Ukraine and the State Aviation Service of Ukraine.

February 03, 2022