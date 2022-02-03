Ukraine International Airlines prepares a qualitative expansion of routes for the summer of 2022

Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) announces the reloading of a number of routes and the launch of fundamentally new destinations as part of the 2022 summer season. The expansion of the UIA network with a hub at Boryspil International Airport, in particular, provides for the long-awaited resumption of the program of long-haul flights to New York and Toronto with a qualitative increase in frequencies to Delhi on Boeing 777-200ER aircraft.

The launch of long-hall flights and the further development of the route network is nothing more than a result of UIA’s prudent management policy to optimize activities during a pandemic and bring the company to pre-crisis levels. The airline is already starting to sell tickets on the routes of the updated summer schedule.

Therefore, starting in June, UIA is set to expand the original network of routes:

Kyiv (KBP) – Nice (NCE) – Kyiv (KBP) Kyiv (KBP) – Stockholm (ARN) – Kyiv (KBP) Kyiv (KBP) – New York (JFK) – Kyiv (KBP) Kyiv (KBP) – Zurich (ZRH) – Kyiv (KBP) Kyiv (KBP) – Brussels (BRU) – Kyiv (KBP) Odesa (ODS) – Vilnius (VNO) – Odesa (ODS) Kyiv (KBP) – Toronto (YYZ) – Kyiv (KBP) Lviv (LWO) – Tel Aviv (TLV) – Lviv (LWO) Kyiv (KBP) – Helsinki (HEL) – Kyiv (KBP) Kyiv (KBP) – Warsaw (WAW) – Kyiv (KBP) Kyiv (KBP) – Venice (VCE) – Kyiv (KBP) Kyiv (KBP) – Budapest (BUD) – Kyiv (KBP) Kyiv KBP) – Copenhagen (CPH) – Kyiv (KBP) Kyiv (KBP) – Vienna (VIE) – Kyiv (KBP) Kyiv (KBP) – Dusseldorf (DUS) – Kyiv (KBP)

In addition to restoring the original network of routes, from June 2022 UIA intends to start flights on completely new routes from Kyiv (KBP) to Alicante (ALC) and Oslo (OSL).

Starting from 01.06.2022, the airline is actively preparing for the restart of regular flights to Toronto, and from 02.06.2022 – to New York, according to the following schedule:

Kyiv (KBP) – Toronto (YYZ) – Kyiv (KBP) – on Wednesdays and Saturdays;

Kyiv (KBP) – New York (JFK) – Kyiv (KBP) – on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays;

In addition, the airline provides access to more than 30 cities in the United States and Canada through the airports of New York and Toronto with partners, including from / to Montreal (YMQ), Ottawa (YOW), Winnipeg (YWG), Vancouver (YVR), Boston (BOS), Los Angeles (LAX), San Francisco (SFO) and other cities.

Flights to New York and Toronto will be operated on Boeing 777-200ER long-haul aircraft in a three-class cabin layout with cabins: business, economy premium and economy.

UIA will also increase the number of scheduled flights between Kyiv and Delhi from June this year. Starting from June 1, 2022, flights will be operated five times a week on Boeing 777-200ER long-haul aircraft:

Kyiv (KBP) – Delhi (DEL) – daily, except Mondays and Saturdays;

Delhi – Kyiv (KBP) – daily, except Tuesdays and Sundays.

The full list of cities and flight schedules can be found on the airline’s official website.

UIA additionally reminds about the current promotion for its passengers – currently up to February 4 promotional rates are up to -25% for tickets from Kiev and Odesa to New York, Toronto, Helsinki, Oslo, Alicante, Brussels, Copenhagen, Stockholm, Warsaw, Budapest , Vienna, Venice and Dusseldorf. In addition, passengers from Odesa will be able to take advantage of a discount on flights to Vilnius with a convenient connection at Boryspil International Airport.

The airline reminds about the possibility of changing the date of travel on UIA flights free of charge, provided that the original fare is available. In addition, passengers have the opportunity to upgrade their business class at the airport check-in desk. Also, passengers of UIA flights have the opportunity to use the online service “Manage my booking” and choose convenient seats in the cabin of economy class, buy extra luggage at a discount or order food.

Ukraine International Airlines applies safety standards and procedures in accordance with the recommendations of the World Health Organization, the International Air Transport Organization, the European Aviation Safety Agency, the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control, and the Ministry of Health of Ukraine and the State Aviation Service. Of Ukraine.