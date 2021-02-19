Ukraine International Airlines begins restart of flights on 1 March

Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) announces that it will start gradually rebuilding its network on March 1. In particular, it restores a number of flights that were cancelled due to quarantine restrictions and increases the number of frequencies on the most popular destinations.

In particular, from the beginning of March 2021, the airline resumes flights from Kyiv to Geneva and Prague.

Flights from Kyiv to Larnaca, Vilnius, Barcelona and Chisinau will be operated at the end of March.

Flights between Odesa and Istanbul will also be restored.

The increase in frequencies will take place between Kyiv and Dubai (up to 6 flights per week). Starting from May 2021, the frequency will increase between Ukraine and Istanbul (up to 21 frequencies per week).

Additionally, UIA will operate flights on the following routes:

Kyiv (KBP) – Delhi (DEL) – Kyiv (KBP) – 25.02, 05.03, 13.03, 18.03

Kyiv (KBP) – Tashkent (TAS) – Kyiv (KBP) – 28.02, 10.03, 21.03, 31.03, return flight the next day.

In March, the airline will increase the frequency of flights to daily (7 times a week) on the following routes:

Kyiv (KBP) – Amsterdam (AMS) – Kyiv (KBP)

Kyiv (KBP) – Paris (CDG) – Kyiv (KBP)

Kyiv (KBP) – Milan (MXP) – Kyiv (KBP)

Kyiv (KBP) – Tbilisi (TBS) – Kyiv (KBP)

Kyiv (KBP) – Yerevan (EVN) – Kyiv (KBP)

Kyiv (KBP) – Tel Aviv (TLV) – Kyiv (KBP) – (11 frequencies with the beginning of summer navigation. Starting from May, 14 flights per week).

Due to the beginning of spring and the gradual renewal of its network, UIA announces a special offer – discounts from 20 to 50% for many destinations. The promotion is valid from February 22 to March 1. You can buy promotional tickets, as well as read the terms of the spring sale on the airline’s official website.

February 19, 2021