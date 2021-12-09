Ukraine International Airlines announces the launch of long-haul charter programmes

Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) together with the Compass tour operator are preparing to start flights to the exotic resorts of the Dominican Republic (Punta Cana), Mexico (Cancun) and the Maldives (Male). The flights will start on the eve of the New Year holidays – from 27.12.2021.

Given that the resumption of flights of Boeing 777-200ER long-haul aircraft is planned for the second quarter of next year, the programme of long-haul flights to Punta Cana, Cancun, Male will be performed on the Boeing 767-300ER aircraft of partner EuroAtlantic. Thus, a joint project will be implemented the long-distance programme, which will also partially involve UIA crews. The Boeing 767-300ER will have a two-class cabin layout – business and economy.

You can get acquainted with the flight schedule and buy tickets or tours on the official website of the tour operator “Compass”.

UIA strongly advises to closely monitor the update of rules and epidemiological restrictions of a destination country.

December 8, 2021