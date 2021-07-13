UIA increases flights to 5 key destinations

Ukraine International Airlines is increasing the number of flights to the most popular international routes due to the surge in demand for air travel in early summer. The corresponding trend is due to the softening of border crossing conditions in the context of the corona crisis and the intensification of tourist air traffic.

Thanks to the organic increase in traffic volumes, in July UIA passengers will be able to choose a wider range of flights to the following destinations:

Kyiv – Athens – Kyiv (KBP – ATH – KBP) – to flights on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday new frequencies are added on Sunday from 11.07.2021 and Saturday from 31.07.2021.

Kyiv – Larnaca – Kyiv (KBP – LCA – KBP) – daily flights with additional frequency on Monday from 12.07.2021.

Kyiv – Cairo – Kyiv (KBP – CAI – KBP) – on Monday, Tuesday from 13.07.2021, on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday from 23.07. 2021 and Sunday.

Kyiv – Baku – Kyiv (KBP – GYD – KBP) – daily flights with additional frequencies on Tuesday from 13.07.2021 and Saturday from 24.07.2021.

Kyiv – Yerevan – Kyiv (KBP – EVN – KBP) – daily + additional frequencies on Monday from 26.07.2021 and Thursday from 29.07.2021.

The updated schedule for the mentioned routes will allow passengers to use more comfortable connections. In particular:

Kyiv – Cairo flights will provide more choice when connecting via Kyiv (KBP) to/from Paris, Milan, London, Amsterdam, Geneva, Berlin, Munich, Vilnius, Barcelona, Prague, Tbilisi and the regions of Ukraine.

Kyiv – Baku flights will provide passengers with convenient connection via Kyiv (KBP) to/from Tel Aviv, Paris, Milan, London, Amsterdam, Geneva, Berlin, Munich, Vilnius, Barcelona, Larnaca, Prague and the regions of Ukraine.

The updated schedule on the Kyiv – Yerevan route will provide passengers with convenient connection via Kyiv (KBP) to/from Tel Aviv, Paris, Milan, London, Amsterdam, Geneva, Berlin, Munich, Vilnius, Barcelona, ​​Larnaca, Prague and regions of Ukraine.

09.07.2021