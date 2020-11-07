UIA cancels flights to Israel from two regional airports in Ukraine

Effective November 8, 2020, Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) announces cancellation of flights between Lviv and Israel until the end of winter navigation and between Kharkiv and Israel until December 5, 2020. These changes take place due to continuation of quarantine restrictions introduced by the Government of Israel in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Other flights between Ukraine and Israel will remain unchanged during the winter navigation:

Kyiv (KBP) –Tel Aviv (TLV) – Kyiv (KBP) – 8 frequencies per week

Odesa (ODS) – Tel Aviv (TLV) – Odesa (ODS) – 2 frequencies per week

Dnipro (DNK) – Tel Aviv (TLV) – Dnipro (DNK) – 1 frequency per week

Kharkiv (HRK) – Tel Aviv (TLV) – Kharkiv (HRK) – 1 frequency starting from 06.12.20

You can get information about flight schedule on the airline’s website.

Travel recommendations can be found on the official UIA website.

