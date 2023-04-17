Ten Iranian military sentenced to prison for shooting down Ukrainian Boeing in 2020

Ten Iranian servicemen have been sentenced to between one and 10 years in prison for their role in the crash of the Ukrainian Boeing 737-800 shot down near Tehran in January 2020, the Judiciary Agency said on Sunday.

The first defendant, the commander of the defence system, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for having defied the orders of his superiors by shooting down the plane, and nine other soldiers were sentenced to terms ranging from one to three years of prison.

On January 8, 2020, the Iranian armed forces shot down the Boeing 737-800 of Ukraine International Airlines connecting Tehran to Kyiv on flight PS752, causing the death of the 176 occupants, mostly Iranians and Canadians.

They did not admit until three days later that they had shot down the aircraft “by mistake“.