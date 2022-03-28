Ukraine International Airlines offers possibility to wetlease currently grounded fleet

Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) was forced to suspend its operations already at least until half of April. Depending on the continuation of the war that Russia started on Ukraine, the airline will face many months of grounding. Therefore, the airline decided to offer its fleet for wetlease operations.

“UIA now has the opportunity to offer airlines and partners to join the economic support of Ukraine, taking advantage of the availability of UIA aircraft for charter and humanitarian flights outside Ukraine and concluding “wet leasing” agreements,” the airline wrote on its website.

“Using our aircraft, you support UIA operations during the war and help pay taxes to the state budget of Ukraine,” UIA added.

UIA confirmed that they will not operate flights to Russia and Belarus and that it will not cooperate with companies that receive funds from these countries.

In order to organize cooperation using UIA aircraft outside Ukraine, you can contact:

Сharter flights operation (single charter flights and charter programs) – we kindly ask you to send requests to Charter@flyuia.com, tel. +380978746332.

Operation of humanitarian flights for the transportation of humanitarian cargo – we kindly ask you to send requests to salescargo@flyuia.com, tel. +380504146255.

Conclusion of “wet leasing” agreements for aircraft using UIA crews – we kindly ask you to send requests to Churyumov.Yevgen@flyuia.com and Grytsenko.Sergii@flyuia.com, tel. +380937679918, +380504429093.