Iran confirms that crashed Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737 was “unintentionally” shot down

By
Bart Noëth
-
0
80
General view of the debris of the Ukraine International Airlines, flight PS752, Boeing 737-800 plane that crashed after take-off from Iran’s Imam Khomeini airport, on the outskirts of Tehran, Iran January 8, 2020 is seen in this screen grab obtained from a social media video via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT.

After more evidence emerged, Iran could not help but admit that the crashed Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-800 was shot down. In a Tweet, Iran’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammad Javad Zarif confirms the downing as a “human error” but blames the United States for it. 

On 8 January, the Boeing 737-800 crashed shortly after takeoff from Imam Khomeini Airport in Tehran. The 3.5 years-old aircraft carried more than 170 people, next to 82 Iranian and 63 Canadian citizens, passengers from Ukraine (2 and the 9 crew members), Sweden (10), Afghanistan (4), Germany (3), the United Kingdom (3).

“Human error at time of crisis caused by U.S. adventurism led to disaster”

Later today, Iran will come with a more detailed explanation on the unintentional missile strike. Javad Zarif showed his “profound regrets, apologies and condolences to our people, to the families of all victims, and to other affected nations.”

Members of the Iranian community light candles during a memorial for the victims of crash of the Ukraine International Airlines flight near Tehran this past week in Calgary, Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Todd Korol

 

Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-800 crashes after takeoff from Tehran, killing all 176 people on board

 

Initial Iranian Air Accident Investigation Board report on Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752 crash

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR