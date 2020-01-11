Iran confirms that crashed Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737 was “unintentionally” shot down

After more evidence emerged, Iran could not help but admit that the crashed Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-800 was shot down. In a Tweet, Iran’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammad Javad Zarif confirms the downing as a “human error” but blames the United States for it.

On 8 January, the Boeing 737-800 crashed shortly after takeoff from Imam Khomeini Airport in Tehran. The 3.5 years-old aircraft carried more than 170 people, next to 82 Iranian and 63 Canadian citizens, passengers from Ukraine (2 and the 9 crew members), Sweden (10), Afghanistan (4), Germany (3), the United Kingdom (3).

“Human error at time of crisis caused by U.S. adventurism led to disaster”

Later today, Iran will come with a more detailed explanation on the unintentional missile strike. Javad Zarif showed his “profound regrets, apologies and condolences to our people, to the families of all victims, and to other affected nations.”

A sad day. Preliminary conclusions of internal investigation by Armed Forces: Human error at time of crisis caused by US adventurism led to disaster Our profound regrets, apologies and condolences to our people, to the families of all victims, and to other affected nations.

💔 — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) January 11, 2020