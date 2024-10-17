Flight PS752: International coalition advances legal proceedings against Iran

The International Coordination and Response Group, representing Canada, Ukraine, Sweden, and the United Kingdom, has filed a memorial with the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to advance its case against Iran.

This marks the next phase in legal proceedings related to Iran’s breaches of the 1971 Convention for the Suppression of Unlawful Acts against the Safety of Civil Aviation.

The coalition accuses Iran of failing to take sufficient measures to prevent the destruction of Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752 by its armed forces on 8 January 2020 and of not conducting a transparent investigation or prosecution as required by international standards. This legal move reflects the group’s ongoing commitment to seeking justice, transparency, and accountability for the victims of the tragedy and their families.