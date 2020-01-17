Five countries are asking for compensation from Iran for downed Ukrainian Boeing 737-800

Canadian Foreign Minister François-Philippe Champagne today announced in London that Afghanistan, Canada, Sweden, Ukraine and the United Kingdom are asking that Iran pay them compensation for the Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-800 plane that Iran shot down with two anti-aircraft missiles on 8 January. All 176 people on board, mostly Iranians and Canadians, died.

The international community “awaits answers” on the crash of the Boeing mistakenly shot down by Iran, warned the Canadian diplomat on Thursday after a meeting of the affected countries, which asked Tehran not only to compensate the families of the victims, but also to judge those responsible.

In a statement issued after the meeting, the five countries issued a statement asking Iran to “take full responsibility” for the disaster, “including compensation”, which the Countries expect to be paid on time and in accordance with international law.

In addition, Champagne called for a full and independent investigation into the incident. Iranian authorities on Tuesday announced arrests, the number of which has not been released, as part of the “massive investigation” into the responsibilities after the Ukrainian Boeing disaster.