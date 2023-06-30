Canada, Sweden, U.K. and Ukraine take Iran to court over downing of UIA fight PS752

Canada, Sweden, Ukraine, and the United Kingdom have announced that they will take Iran to the International Court of Justice over the downing of Flight PS752.

The countries formed the International Coordination and Response Group to seek accountability and reparations for the victims’ families.

The move comes after the deadline for Iran to submit to international arbitration under the Montréal Convention passed. The convention requires parties to punish offences involving aircraft, including the intentional destruction of an aeroplane. The group will now refer the dispute to the International Court of Justice.

The process will take a few days as the Iranian Embassy in The Hague is currently closed.

Families of the victims have welcomed the decision and emphasised the importance of seeking justice through international law.

Flight PS752 was shot down by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps in January 2020, resulting in the deaths of all 176 people on board, including Canadian citizens.