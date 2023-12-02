Ukraine hopes to reopen Kyiv Boryspil Airport soon

Andriy Yermak, Ukrainian President Zelensky’s chief of staff, made an announcement at Boryspil International Airport (KBP) expressing confidence in Kyiv’s ability to soon reopen its main international airport.

Yermak attributed this possibility to Ukraine’s strengthened security measures. He emphasised the country’s growth in strength, assuring the gathered diplomats that they might soon use their symbolic boarding cards as real ones.

Additionally, the meeting, attended by representatives from various countries and international organisations, included addresses by notable figures like Mary Robinson and Ban Ki-moon. The focus was on urging nations to work toward a just peace in Ukraine based on UN Charter principles, including discussions about establishing a special tribunal for the crime of aggression.

Source: Kyiv Post