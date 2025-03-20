Uganda Airlines to launch direct flights to London Gatwick in May 2025 with rare Airbus A330-800

Uganda Airlines will begin direct flights between Entebbe and London Gatwick on May 18, 2025, marking its first European route and restoring UK-Uganda air links after nearly a decade.

The four-times-weekly service aims to boost business, tourism, and trade, with CEO Jenifer Bamuturaki calling it a key step in the airline’s growth. The Airbus A330-800neo flights will also support Ugandan exports, which totaled $22.6 million to the UK in 2024.

With regulatory approvals secured, tickets are now available via the airline’s website and agents. The route aligns with Uganda’s Vision 2040 for economic expansion and global connectivity.

