Brand new Uganda Airlines Airbus A330-800 rolls out of the paint shop

Uganda Airlines, the national carrier of Uganda, has released pictures of the first of two brand new A330-800s the airline ordered in April 2019. The aircraft is the latest version of the most popular A330 widebody airliner.

“Fitted with the new Airspace by Airbus cabin, the A330neo will bring a range of benefits to Uganda Airlines and its customers, offering unrivalled efficiencies combined with the most modern cabin,” Airbus wrote during the official announcement back in April 2019.

Uganda Airlines plans to use the A330-800 to build its medium and long-haul network with the aircraft offering cutting-edge technology along with more efficient operations.