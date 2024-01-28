Two fatalities after light aircraft crash near Aérodrome de Spa, Belgium

In the morning of 28 January, a light aircraft (type and registration currently unknown) crashed in the Rue de la Sauvenière, Spa, Belgium, close to the Aérodrome de Spa. Source told local press that the light aircraft hit a car. Sadly, two fatalities have been confirmed dead.

The light aircraft crashed about 100 meters next to the Aérodrome de Spa between 0900 and 0930 local time. The aircraft missed its approach, attempted a go-around but hit the vehicle. An explosion was heard.

Rescue services rushed to the scene, a perimeter was set around the crash site.

Two fatalities have been reported. Aviation24.be will update the article once more information is available.

