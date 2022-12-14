Twitter suspends account that traces Elon Musk’s private jet

Bart Noëth
Twitter has suspended the account that follows the private jet of its boss, Elon Musk. Since November last year, the new Twitter-owner tried to silence the account. @elonjet was created by Jack Sweeney, an American teenager. Via an application, an automated tweet is put online with every flight of the private jet.

In January, Elon Musk hopelessly tried to silence the twitter-account with an offer of $5,000 (€4,700). Later, a car leasing company offered Sweeney a Tesla, which he could use for three years. Both times Sweeney refused the offer.

Currently, @elonjet has been suspended. Sweeney confirmed to Bloomberg news agency that he no longer has access because he breached Twitter rules.

 

Sweeney’s other Twitter accounts – who also track famous aircraft – are still available. For example, one account is tracking Russia’s president Vladimir Putin’s aircraft while another account is tracking down flights of Russian oligarchs.

The travel of Elon Musk’s private jet is still available on other social media platforms.

