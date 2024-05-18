T’way Air reconnects Seoul and Zagreb after five-year hiatus

Today, Zagreb Airport celebrated the arrival of T’way Air’s inaugural flight from Seoul with a traditional water salute, marking the first direct connection between the two capitals since November 2019. The flight brought 337 passengers aboard a 347-seater A330-300 aircraft. T’way Air will operate this route three times a week from May 16 to October 26.

This marks Korean low-cost T’way Air’s first European destination, with plans to expand to Paris, Rome, Barcelona, and Frankfurt. Flights can be booked on T’way Air’s website.

T’way Air CEO Hong-Geun Jeong emphasised the airline’s commitment to boosting tourism and fostering beneficial exchanges between South Korea and Croatia. Zagreb Airport COO Nicolas Duthilleul expressed excitement over the restored connection, highlighting the popularity of Croatia among Korean travellers and the airport’s efforts to ensure a pleasant travel experience. He also mentioned plans to extend the service to year-round with increased frequencies and more connecting options.