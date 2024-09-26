Avolon leases five Airbus A330neos to T’way Air, supporting international expansion

Avolon, a global aviation finance leader, has agreed to lease five Airbus A330neos to South Korean low-cost carrier T’way Air. The aircraft, set for delivery in 2026, will bolster T’way’s international route expansion, which currently spans 55 destinations.

This deal makes T’way the 12th A330neo operator in Avolon’s customer base.

With widebody aircraft production lagging behind demand, Avolon’s 2024 outlook suggests that delivery slots for widebody models will be sold out until 2030 by the year’s end. The A330neo boasts an extended range of 13,300 km and offers 25% lower fuel consumption and CO2 emissions compared to the previous A330ceo model.

Both Avolon and T’way see this partnership as crucial for supporting the airline’s growth and meeting rising travel demand.