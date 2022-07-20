TUS Airways acquired an Airbus A320, the fifth plane in its fleet.

The acquisition of the new aircraft seals the company’s commitment to support and expand air travel from Cyprus and the wider region.

“With the arrival of the fifth Airbus A320, TUS Airways will increase flights on several scheduled routes between Larnaca and Tel Aviv, Paris and Greece and introduce new charter services from Cyprus and Tel Aviv to support leisure and business travel,”

the announcement reads.

“The arrival of our fifth aircraft marks another exciting milestone for TUS Airways as we continue to expand our flight schedule, further strengthening the airline’s leading position and driving growth for air travel from Cyprus and the Mediterranean.” Ahmed Aly TUS Airways CEO added.