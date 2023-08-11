Six Israeli teenagers detained for disturbing Tus Airways flight to Tel Aviv before take-off

Six Israeli teenagers were detained by the police after causing disruption on a flight bound for Tel Aviv. The incident occurred on a Tus Airways flight (U8 104 operated by Airbus A320 reg. 5B-DDP) departing from Larnaca.

One of the passengers reported that the disruption began during the cabin crew’s preparations for take-off, with one of the teenagers throwing a soda can at a woman on board, causing her injury. The rest of the group reportedly laughed at the situation. The captain decided to turn the plane back to the terminal and alert the police.

After a 50-minute delay, the flight eventually departed. The teenagers were arrested but later released from custody, with arrangements for them to take a later flight back to Israel. Tus Airways emphasised its zero-tolerance policy towards such incidents and prioritised passenger safety.