Cypriot airline TUS Airways announces new flight destinations, including Brussels

TUS Airways this week announced its new flight schedule at a press conference in the presence of the tourism and transport ministers, who expressed their delight Cyprus is expanding its horizons even further.

Speaking on behalf of the Cypriot airline was Chief Executive Officer Michael Weinstein, who, before giving a detailed presentation of the new programme, thanked all attendees and expressed his optimism regarding TUS Airways’ vision for the coming years.

In addition to its traditional summer destinations from Greece, Skiathos and Preveza, TUS Airlines’ seasonal flight schedule from Larnaca will now also feature Kefalonia and Kalamata and, from central Europe, Lyon, Strasbourg and Toulouse. As for the annual flight schedule, it will offer Brussels and Paris as destinations from central Europe, and Tel Aviv and Eliat from Israel.

The seasonal flight schedule from Paphos includes Paris, Dusseldorf, Tel Aviv, Hamburg and Nuremberg.

Furthermore, destinations for which TUS Airways plans to operate flights from Larnaca over the 2022-23 winter season, are Sharm el-Sheikh, Marrakech, Dubai, Jeddah and Riyadh.

Travellers will be able to make their online reservations via tusairways.com as of next week.

In their addresses, Transport Minister Yiannis Karousos and Deputy Minister of Tourism Savvas Perdios made reference to the particularly critical period Cyprus has been passing through over the last three years, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, now unfortunately further aggravated by war. Thus, noting the real risk of a decline in the island’s tourism sector, the need for a collective effort to attract new markets to Cyprus is extremely important.

It is to this effort that TUS Airways is making a decisive contribution with its new flight programme, as it will make Cyprus a strategic air hub. At the event, special reference was also made to the fact that TUS Airways has been granted the rights for the Larnaca-Beijing-Larnaca route.

Source: Cyprus Mail