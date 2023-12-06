Turkmenistan Airlines takes delivery of first B777-300ER

On 4 December 2023, Turkmenistan Airlines welcomed its first Boeing B777-300ER. The former Cathay Pacific aircraft is registered EZ-A781 (37898) and was ferried to Ashgabat via Turkmenbashi from Lake Charles (LCH). A second aircraft, EZ-A782 (39235), is still being readied at Lake Charles (LA) and will be handed-over soon.

Press release by Turkmenistan Airlines

At the initiative of the respected National Leader of the Turkmen people, the National Program for the Development of Civil Aviation of Turkmenistan for 2012-2030 was developed. Under the sensitive leadership of our Respected Arkadaghly Serdar, program activities in this area are being carried out.

By the program for the development of civil aviation, modern airports that meet international standards are being built, their infrastructure is constantly being strengthened, and the country’s aircraft fleet is expanding. As part of the strategy for the consistent purchase of new modern passenger aircraft with increased comfort, in accordance with the relevant decree of the President of Turkmenistan, two new passenger aircraft “Boeing-777-300ER” were purchased from the American company Boeing.

One of the new passenger aircraft with tail number EZ-A781 ” Boeing ” “777-300ER” with a passenger capacity of 368 seats, of which 40 are business, 32 premium economy and 296 economy class. The aircraft is equipped with two GE 90-115 BL 2 engines, has a flight range of 11,390 km and can smoothly perform long-distance international flights with a payload of up to 40,000 kg.

On December 4, 2023, the first new passenger aircraft “Boeing-777-300ER” will land at Ashgabat International Airport with tail number EZ-A781. Shortly, the second passenger aircraft of this type will be delivered to our country.

The commissioning of these modern aircraft will create conditions to meet the needs of the population for international passenger transportation and expand the geography of air transportation in the country.

