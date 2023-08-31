Aviation industry adviser SGI Aviation arranges the sale of two Boeing 777-300ERs to Turkmenistan Airlines

SGI Aviation has concluded the sale and delivery of two ex-Cathay Airways Boeing 777-300ERs on behalf of her client to Turkmenistan Airlines.

SGI has managed to oversee the return from Hong Kong and ferry the aircraft back to Europe while ensuring appropriate maintenance and storage while the remarketing process was carried out.

The company was appointed as the exclusive remarketing agent in respect of the remarketing for the Boeing 777-300ERs bearing MSN 39235 and 37898 by her client.

Paolo Lironi, Chief Executive Officer of SGI Aviation, calls the deal “a fantastic result for all stakeholders involved” and “a fantastic opportunity for Turkmenistan Airlines to deploy one of the most fuel-efficient and desirable aircraft for their customers on their international network”.

He adds: “It has also been a great opportunity to showcase SGI Aviation’s best-in-class remarketing and asset management services, as we tirelessly work to protect and maximise investor value.”

SGI Aviation manages around 60 aircraft for her clients ranging from private jets and ATRs up to 747s and A380s. Earlier in the year, SGI Aviation sold a CFM56-7B engine and is currently exclusively mandated to sell or lease two 777-300ERs both former Garuda Indonesia aircraft.