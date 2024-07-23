Turkish Airlines unveils new Business Class Suite at Farnborough Airshow 2024

Turkish Airlines has introduced its latest Business Class suite at the Farnborough International Airshow 2024 in Hampshire, UK. The new suite, dubbed the Crystal Business Class, marks a significant step in the airline’s commitment to providing enhanced luxury and privacy for its business travelers.

The Crystal Business Class suite is the first in Turkish Airlines’ fleet to feature an adjustable suite door and privacy panel, offering passengers a new level of in-flight privacy. This innovation is expected to cater to the growing demand for personal space and comfort during air travel.

Key features of the suite include a generous 23-inch seat width, increased footwell space, and direct aisle access for every passenger. Each window suite is designed to offer full visibility, enhancing the in-flight experience. The design reflects Turkish Airlines’ “Flow” brand identity, incorporating lighter and warmer colors, marble-style tables, and rose gold finishes to create a sophisticated and welcoming atmosphere.

In addition to its design aesthetics, the suite is equipped with top-tier amenities. These include adjustable ambient and reading lights, universal and Type C power outlets, wireless chargers, noise-canceling audio jacks, adjustable mirrors, closed stowage, ergonomic seat cushions, and a 22-inch in-flight entertainment screen. These features are intended to enhance the overall comfort and convenience for passengers.

The new Business Class seats will debut on Turkish Airlines’ transcontinental flights. The airline plans to install the new suites on its upcoming Airbus A350s and retrofit its existing fleet of Boeing 777 aircraft with these seats over time.

The unveiling of the Crystal Business Class suite highlights Turkish Airlines’ ongoing efforts to elevate the passenger experience and maintain its competitive edge in the aviation industry.