Turkish Airlines to order an additional 220 Airbus aircraft: 150 A321s and 70 A350s

Turkish Airlines has confirmed an extensive order of 220 Airbus aircraft, a blend of 150 A321s and 70 A350s, marking a significant expansion for the carrier. The A350 order comprises 50 A350-900s, 15 A350-1000s, and 5 A350F freighters. This latest deal builds upon previous orders for 10 A350-900s in September and four in July 2023, elevating Turkish Airlines’ total Airbus orderbook to 504, with 212 aircraft already delivered.

Prof. Dr. Ahmet Bolat, Turkish Airlines Chairman of the Board and the Executive Committee, described the order as a testament to their commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and sustainability. The new Airbus fleet aims to bolster operational capabilities while significantly contributing to environmental goals, solidifying Turkey’s aviation prominence.

Christian Scherer, Airbus Chief Commercial Officer, hailed Turkish Airlines’ bold vision in selecting the A350-900, A350-1000, A350F, and A321, emphasizing their efficiency and role in shaping sustainable expansion. The A321neo, featuring enhanced range, performance, and reduced noise and emissions, promises optimal comfort, while the A350 family offers state-of-the-art technology, fuel efficiency, and a superior passenger experience.

The A350’s design prioritises fuel efficiency, operating cost reduction, and reduced emissions, positioning it as a global citizen in air travel. With an extensive orderbook of over 5,600 A321neos and 1,072 A350s from leading customers worldwide, Airbus remains a pivotal player in aviation advancements.

Turkish Airlines’ endorsement of the A350F, featuring innovative cargo capabilities and a significant reduction in fuel burn and emissions, marks a milestone, elevating its orderbook to 50 from nine customers since its launch at the Dubai Airshow two years ago.