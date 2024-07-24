Turkish Airlines to offer free unlimited in-flight Internet by 2025

Turkish Airlines has announced plans to provide free and unlimited internet to all passengers on its flights worldwide by the end of 2025. The airline aims to equip its entire fleet with advanced inflight Wi-Fi systems.

To achieve this, Turkish Airlines has signed a letter of intent with TCI Aircraft Interiors and Turkish satellite provider Turksat. The new service will offer passengers unlimited, stable, and fast internet access.

As a member of Star Alliance, Turkish Airlines currently operates flights to 47 destinations within Turkey and 233 international destinations across 120 countries.