Turkish Airlines suspends flights from UK to Turkey

Turkey’s national flag carrier Turkish Airlines announced on 2 January that flights from the U.K. to Turkey were suspended under travel restrictions due to the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the flights from Turkey to the U.K., and from the U.K. to other countries, including the transit flights, continue as planned.

On Friday, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said the new virus strain was detected in 15 people who entered the country from the U.K. and announced that entries from the U.K. to Turkey were temporarily suspended.

Source: Anadolu Agency, Hürryet Daily News